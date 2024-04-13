Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.62

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.62 and last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 694033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $67,044.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,306.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,123 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $67,044.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,306.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $79,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,205 shares of company stock valued at $671,249 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $10,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,800 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,973,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,611 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 425,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.