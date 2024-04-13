Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.27. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 581,179 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIGL. Citigroup upped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. State Street Corp raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421,362 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 517.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,948,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,700 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,204,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after buying an additional 1,463,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

