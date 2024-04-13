Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($77.21) to GBX 5,900 ($74.67) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($78.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,262.86 ($79.27).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,375 ($68.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,103.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,116.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,305.68. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.08) and a one year high of GBX 5,910 ($74.80).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 203.77 ($2.58) per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,002.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,216 ($66.02), for a total value of £205,458.24 ($260,040.80). 14.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

