RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.09

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.09 and traded as high as C$18.41. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.14, with a volume of 1,735,846 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REI.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72.

In related news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$31,180.86. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

