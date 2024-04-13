Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays cut Riskified from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.66.

Get Riskified alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Riskified

Riskified Trading Down 4.3 %

Riskified stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Riskified by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in Riskified by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Riskified during the first quarter worth $59,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.