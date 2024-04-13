Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $249.20 and last traded at $247.30. 128,058 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,150% from the average session volume of 10,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.61.
Roche Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.20.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Roche
- What are earnings reports?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.