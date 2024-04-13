Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$63.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.21.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
