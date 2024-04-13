Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$54.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on BCE from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut BCE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$53.81.

BCE Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$44.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. BCE has a one year low of C$43.96 and a one year high of C$65.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.17%. Analysts predict that BCE will post 3.0448065 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

