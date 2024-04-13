Royal Bank of Canada Trims Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price to $21.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COLB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.42.

COLB opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Merrywell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 50,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,832.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

