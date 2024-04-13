RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $189.81 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $189.81 million and approximately $658,006.03 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $67,105.78 or 0.98907737 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,850.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.16 or 0.00785827 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00126701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00043061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.75 or 0.00183870 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00040283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00113761 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000042 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,829 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,828.41729039 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 67,126.68483539 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $797,649.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

