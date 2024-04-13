Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 215,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Sapiens International Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 167,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

