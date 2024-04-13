Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8,340.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 21.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 109,325.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 91,833 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

