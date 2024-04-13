Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 29,999 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,111,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 39,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,609,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,101,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,952,000 after purchasing an additional 326,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NI opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.11%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

