Sapient Capital LLC Invests $751,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,753 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Watsco by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $417.71 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.17 and a 12 month high of $447.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

