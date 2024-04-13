Sapient Capital LLC Invests $917,000 in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,751 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in THOR Industries by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average of $107.35.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

