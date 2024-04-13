Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $788,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,172 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,984,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,946 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ANSYS by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $334.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

