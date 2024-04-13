Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $94.90 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

