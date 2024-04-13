Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $380.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

