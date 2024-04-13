Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,787 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,606,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 106,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.08.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

