Sapient Capital LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,949 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 144,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

