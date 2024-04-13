Sapient Capital LLC Takes $716,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $322.79 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $335.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

