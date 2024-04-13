Sapient Capital LLC Takes $836,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 153.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $127.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.95.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Allegion

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.