Sapient Capital LLC Takes $948,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $22,027,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,617 shares of company stock worth $60,654,941. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,220.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,185.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,033.27. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $741.74 and a 12 month high of $1,246.22. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,137.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.