Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATLW) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Satellogic Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Satellogic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Satellogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Satellogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Satellogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial analytics company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

