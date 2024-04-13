Saxony Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,750 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 359,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,998. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

