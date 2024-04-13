Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 525 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,635 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,508.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 916,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 859,420 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,782,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 430,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 237,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 172,306 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

