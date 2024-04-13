Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV opened at $292.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.32. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $231.02 and a 1 year high of $300.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.