Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

