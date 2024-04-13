Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $90.49 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average of $91.07.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

