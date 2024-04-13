Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Invests $206,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $51.01 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

