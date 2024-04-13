Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,237 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,493,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.89 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

