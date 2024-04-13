Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stake Lessened by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12,348.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $123.58 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

