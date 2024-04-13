Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Sells $1,495,000.00 in Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Select Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

SEM opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Select Medical

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.