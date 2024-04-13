Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.08. 297,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 67,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a current ratio of 11.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 84.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,305 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

