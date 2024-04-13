Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.08. 297,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 67,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a current ratio of 11.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.
