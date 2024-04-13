Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Shell were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Shell by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Shell by 16.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 7.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.44. 7,385,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.