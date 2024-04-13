Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,711 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.44. 7,385,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $233.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.31. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $73.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

