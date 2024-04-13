Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $192.26

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 192.26 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.53), with a volume of 204193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.71).

Shoe Zone Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £92.46 million, a P/E ratio of 714.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.30.

Shoe Zone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from Shoe Zone’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Shoe Zone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,357.14%.

About Shoe Zone

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

