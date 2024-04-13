Shore Capital Upgrades AO World (LON:AO) to “Buy”

Shore Capital upgraded shares of AO World (LON:AO – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON AO opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of £616.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,148.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.77. AO World has a 1-year low of GBX 61.99 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 109.40 ($1.38).

In other news, insider Chris Hopkinson acquired 14,000 shares of AO World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,947.35). 50.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

