Short Interest in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Increases By 30.4%

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Aegon Price Performance
AEG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. Aegon has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.38.
Aegon Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon
About Aegon
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aegon
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.