Short Interest in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Increases By 30.4%

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aegon Price Performance

AEG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. Aegon has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

About Aegon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Read More

