Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Declines By 23.3%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Affinity Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AFBI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. Affinity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.
Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 14.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Affinity Bancshares Company Profile
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
