Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Declines By 23.3%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Affinity Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFBI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. Affinity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 14.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

