Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Increases By 66.2%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,900 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the March 15th total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Agrify Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AGFY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.34. 199,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Agrify has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter worth about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agrify by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agrify by 57.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agrify by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC increased its stake in shares of Agrify by 150.0% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

