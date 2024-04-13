Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Decreases By 50.0%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ansell Price Performance

Ansell stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. Ansell has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

Ansell Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

