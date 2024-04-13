Short Interest in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Expands By 31.0%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 797,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,311. APi Group has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on APG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in APi Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 34,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,877,000 after purchasing an additional 103,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 593,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $159,751,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in APi Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 201,805 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

