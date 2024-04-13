Short Interest in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Rises By 28.4%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,620,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 21,510,000 shares. Currently, 27.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

NASDAQ ASTS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,213. The firm has a market cap of $545.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

