Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Grows By 19.3%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.2 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

BZLFF stock remained flat at $36.66 during trading on Friday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

