Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Rises By 35.1%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on BYD in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
BYD Stock Performance
BYD Company Profile
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.
