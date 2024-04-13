Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Rises By 35.1%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on BYD in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get BYD alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BYD

BYD Stock Performance

BYD Company Profile

BYDDY traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $52.58. 255,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,522. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.45. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.