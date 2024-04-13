Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Increases By 98.1%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,757,400 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 887,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,574.0 days.

Capcom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEF remained flat at $17.81 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791. Capcom has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

