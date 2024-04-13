Short Interest in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Increases By 109.0%

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of KNGZ traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1288 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

