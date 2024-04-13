Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Expands By 258.1%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, an increase of 258.1% from the March 15th total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

OMAB traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.56. The stock had a trading volume of 44,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $100.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $211.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 59.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

