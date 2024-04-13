Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Expands By 105.7%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the March 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) by 297.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,637 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Jiuzi worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Jiuzi Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of JZXN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,459. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Jiuzi has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.